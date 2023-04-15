Michael Beale is demanding a huge improvement in performance levels from his players after Rangers left it late before eventually overcoming St Mirren in a seven-goal thriller at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Light Blues narrowed Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to nine points, at least until the leaders visit to Kilmarnock on Sunday, but it was another unconvincing display from Beale’s side.

It took until late in the second half for the Gers to find their rhythm against a stubborn Saints side, with the introduction of Scott Arfield, Ianis Hagi and Glen Kamara bringing some much-needed attacking impetus with the scoreline in the balance at 2-2.

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, right, scored twice in the 5-2 win over St Mirren at Ibrox.

A brace from Alfredo Morelos and further goals from Todd Cantwell, Fashion Sakala and Arfield cancelled out Mark O’Hara’s double for the Buddies as they finally broke the visitors resistance. Saints goalkeeper Trevor Carson also saved a James Tavernier penalty.

Despite the scoreline, Beale was far from pleased with his team’s “sloppy” performance and even admitted their display in the Glasgow derby defeat to Celtic last weekend was better.

He told Sky Sports: “I thought we scored a really good first goal and obviously we missed a penalty in the first-half. I thought we were going through the motions a little bit, which is not a word I want to associate with this team and I said that at half-time.

“I thought we saw their goal coming because defensively I didn’t think our press or our energy was good, we were just playing in possession. We were much better in the second half, we scored a few good team goals and ultimately we end the game with a convincing win.

“That’s what it will probably look like on the eye but for a long time the result was in the balance. We knew St Mirren were going to be dogged in their shape and credit to Stephen (Robinson, manager), they did press hard around the pitch. Maybe it was just tired legs that kicked in towards the end, but I was pleased with the impact of the guys that came on.

Rangers manager Michael Beale encourages Todd Cantwell during the 5-2 win over St Mirren.

“Fair play to the team because they’ve had a rocket after the game. I wasn’t happy with the first goal (we conceded), take nothing away from O’Hara it’s a fantastic strike, but we were sloppy. We had a 4 v 3 at one end and then don’t react in transition. We were very slow and we showed the boys that at half-time in terms of our attitude to counter-pressing and our defending.

“The second goal is very similar, it’s a second phase of a set-play so there little bits we need to iron out. I don’t want to use the excuse ‘oh Connor Goldson’s not playing’, Ben Davies and John Souttar don’t want me saying that. We have to be better in those moments as a team.