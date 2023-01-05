A look at the likely and unlikely transfers for Rangers during the January window.

Rangers are in the process of finalising a list of signing targets and with the January transfer window now open, they will be eager to make up ground on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

The Ibrox club are currently nine points behind their Glasgow rivals, but are now starting a new era under new boss Michael Beale, and the former QPR head coach is determined to put his own stamp on this squad. He can make a start on that during the window after stating he is on the hunt for “two or three” new additions.

Speaking last week, the Englishman said: “I definitely want to bring in players but they have to be the right players. If someone is coming into the building you should view it that they’re coming into start. If they’re not and they are for later on I will be honest about it. We don’t need more squad players, we need players to improve the starting 11.

“I want John Souttar fit, I want Ridvan (Yilmax), Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence, Kemar Roofe and Antonio Colak fit too. That would be a start and, if I can add two or three more to it, then its game on inside the building. You have to earn your shirt. This will be a big month, but there is no point in bringing in anyone short-term to the end of the season to appease myself or the fans.

“We need people to come in here who are going to be big players for Rangers for the next two or three years and they don’t just grow on trees. We need to have a look but I have some people in mind.”

With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the latest rumours, assessing which transfers are likely and which are unlikely as the window nears.

1. John Fleck (Sheffield United) Rangers have been urged to re-sign central midfielder John Fleck and bring him back to Ibrox with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. The 31-year-old began his career in Govan before embarking on a career in England. But he has had various injury issues in recent years which could prevent a move. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2. Nicolas Raskin (Standard Liege) Raskin is understood to be a target of Rangers’, but this one goes down as unlikely, with a host of Ligue 1 clubs thought to be leading the race. Reports claim the midfielder could be signed for a ‘relatively cheap fee’ Photo Sales

3. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) The Stewart links just won’t go away, and with the forward in the final six months of his contract at the Stadium of Light, it feels like this one is in reach for Rangers, who are said to be ‘definitely’ interested. We’re putting this one down as likely. Photo Sales

4. Dion Sanderson (Wolves) Wolves prospect Sanderson is currently on loan at Birmingham City and with no recall option this month, the Championship club will keep hold of the defender until the end of the season. Has been scouted by John Park but it seems any potential deal would require the agreement of all three clubs. Photo Sales