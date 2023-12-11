It was a big weekend for Rangers as they made up ground on rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Philippe Clement's side beat Dundee 3-1 at Ibrox while Kilmarnock handed the Hoops their first league defeat of the campaign. The Gers are now just five points behind the reigning champions and also have a game in hand as they get set for this weekend's Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Three players from Rangers have been named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Weekend, according to WhoScored ratings, along with players from Aberdeen, Hibs and Kilmarnock and a few more:

1 . RB - James Tavernier (Rangers) WhoScored rating - 8.5

2 . LB - Jordan Obita (Hibs) WhoScored rating - 7.3

3 . CB - Paul Hanlon (Hibs) WhoScored rating - 8.5