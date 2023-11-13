The Gers attacker was on the receiving end of a late and high challenge from James Penrice before being cautioned for his reaction towards the Livingston defender.

Kenny Miller has accused Rangers playmaker Todd Cantwell of continuing his "petulant" streak after complaining that VAR failed to check an incident against Livingston which he felt could have left him badly injured.

The attacking midfielder took to social media to voice his displeasure at the lack of action taken following a late and high challenge made by James Penrice. Sharing a still image of the Livi defender's studs appearing to catch the ex-Norwich City man on the shin, Cantwell then backed the photo up with footage from the incident. Cantwell reacted angrily to the tackle and claims he was shown a yellow card for a shove on his opponent, but took a swipe at VAR for not taking a closer look at the foul. He also hinted that if he hadn't moved his leg, a potential serious injury could easily have occurred.

Offering some context as to why he was left furious, the 25-year-old captioned the image: "Didn't get checked." He then provided a different angle and stated: "For context I got booked here, not even looked at. If I didn't pull my leg away we wouldn't be most worried about it not being looked at."

Cantwell got himself involved in similar situations last season and former Rangers and Celtic striker Miller reckons those are issues in the player's game he should be looking to cut out.

Speaking during the televised Premiership clash on Sky Sports, Miller said: “He just gets involved in these situations where he doesn’t need to. Even last season when he came, little booking for pushing people and nudges