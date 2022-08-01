The former Derby County attacker helped his new team mates clinch a 2-1 opening day victory over Livingston on Saturday.

Tom Lawrence believes Rangers must show signs of improvement against Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday to keep their Champions League group stage bid on track.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side had to come from behind against Livingston to open their Scottish Premiership campaign with a battling 2-1 victory at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Saturday.

Goals from Scott Arfield and captain James Tavernier cancelled out Joel Nouble’s fifth minute opener in West Lothian.

Ex-Derby County attacker Lawrence knows they can’t afford a repeat of their lacklustre first-half performance against Karel Geraerts’ side in Belgium tomorrow.

The 28-year-old is relishing his first taste of European action as the Light Blues aim to safely navigate their way through the third qualifying round.

He told Rangers TV: “I’m looking forward to Tuesday, but we need to play better than we did on Saturday. If we do that I’m sure we will be fine.

“There’s more to come from us, 100 per cent. We didn’t show the quality we should have done. In the second half we showed our character and reslience, but we have to look forward now and put in a performance in every game.

“Any game, whether it is the first of the season or the last, we want to win. We have to look to win every game. That has to be our mindset going forward.

“It was a tough game and to concede early on was disappointing. The subs that came on helped to win us the game. We’re a tight group and they’ve welcomed me really well.