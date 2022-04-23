Every football fan will experience the highs and lows of supporting their team - but have you ever wondered what famous faces follow your club?

When it comes to Scottish football, you may be surprised by the amount of interest it generates from celebrities.

For example, Wimbledon champion Andy Murray and his brother Jamie are strong Hibernian supporters, along with The Proclaimers and IBF/ WBA World Super Lightweight champion Josh Taylor.

Cycling great Sir Chris Hoy and snooker legend Stephen Hendry, who was brought up in Gorgie, are avid followers of Hearts.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly and ex-Scotland rugby internationalist Andy Nicol are honorary club patrons of Dundee United, while actor Robert Carlyle (Partick Thistle) and curling star Eve Muirhead (St Johnstone) also have a keen interest in their hometown clubs.

But there are always a few that slip under the radar.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side have an impressive list of big names following them - maybe not week in and week out - but that’s not to deny them their love of the Ibrox club.

From iconic pop stars to Hollywood actors - here are the top 10 biggest names that support the Light Blues!

1. GORDON RAMSAY (Net Worth: $220 million) The British chef / TV personality had his football career cut short by injury. He had a trial with Rangers at the age of 15. Now one of the most famous chefs in the world Ramsay is a boyhood Gers fan and still watches games whenever he can amid his busy schedule Photo: Ethan Miller Photo Sales

2. CHRIS EVANS (Net Worth: $80 million) The radio DJ and television presenter fell in love with Rangers through his close friend Paul Gascoigne in the mid-1990s. They pair were renowned for going on benders after games and were often front page news in tabloids Photo: Tim P. Whitby Photo Sales

3. COLIN MONTGOMERIE (Net Worth: $50 million) Glasgow-born Montgomerie, an eight-time European Tour Order of Merit winner, has a soft spot for Rangers. It was previously reported by Bunkered magazine that Monty was set to buy a “controlling stake” in the Ibrox club Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales

4. LULU (Net Worth: $30 million) The Lennoxtown-based pop singer admitted to being a Gers fan on the BBC quiz show Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel. She proved an instant hit with supporters after yelling “we are the people” Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales