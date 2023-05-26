The Ibrox side used a total of 86 players who featured in the club’s nine league title wins between 1988 and 1997 - but who contributed the most?

Rangers became the first team in Britain to lift nine consecutive title triumphs between 1939 to 1947 under the leadership of Bill Strutch but the most iconic period in the club’s 151-year history remains the heralded nine-in-a-row era.

The extended period of success, which stretched from the late 1980s through to the mid-1990s, stands above all others in the eyes of modern-day supporters and saw the Ibrox side dominate Scottish football for a sustained spell.

Following his appointment as player/manager in April 1986, Graeme Souness would kick-start an Ibrox revolution - helped enormously by David Holmes’ financial muscle - that would change the game in Scotland. The former chief executive of the John Lawrence Group altered the club’s wage structure and agreed to sanction deals for a trio of England internationalists - Terry Butcher, Graham Roberts and Chris Woods.

A few years later, Souness’ trusty right-hand man Walter Smith took over the reins and presided over the club’s greatest period which has never beeen matched before or since by a Rangers side. Thousands of pounds were spent in the transfer market in an aggressive pursuit of silverware.

Trevor Francis and Ray Wilkins had short stints at the club as part of an “English invasion”, while a host of other high-profile names would become iconic figures and ensured Rangers were a force to be reckoned with.

Despite coming up just short in their bid to win a 10th consecutive league title and loosening their trophy on the trophy on the final day in 1998 after Smith had announced his intention to step down as manager, fans are likely to cherish that legendary side forever.

Here, we take a look at 15 Rangers players who contributed most to that sensational period of Scottish football dominance:

1 . The top 15 Rangers nine-in-a-row heroes of all time - gallery Paul Gascoigne meets fans of his new team after signing for Rangers in July 1995.

2 . Walter Smith Won 13 major trophies in seven years, including seven of those league titles in succession before leaving the club for Everton at the end of the 1997/98 season.

3 . Davie Cooper First signed for Rangers in 1977 at the age of 21 and would become a stalwart over the next 12 years, playing over 500 games and winning 13 trophies. The winger often had fans on the edge of their seat. A gifted footballer.

4 . Terry Butcher The centre-back led the English invasion of players who would join the club under Graeme Souness in July 1986. Captained the side to three League titles in four season, plus two League Cup triumphs.