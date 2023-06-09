Top 20 Rangers record goal scorers across the last two decades - gallery

The Light Blues have produced a number of excellent goal scorers who have set Ibrox alight over the years

Rangers have been blessed with some top-class goal scorers in their history - with club icon Ally McCoist steaming ahead at the top of the charts.

While his sensational tally of 355 goals in 581 appearances, will be very difficult to surpass, recently departed Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos can proudly claim the club’s all-time leading European goalscorer award with 33 and 18 assists in all competitions.

There are some names on the list that may catch you by surprise, with Light Blues fan favourites such as Jorg Albertz and Dado Prso among those included. Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at Rangers’ top goalscorers in the last two decades:

1 . 1st - Alfredo Morelos Goals: 124, Apps: 269

2 . 2nd - Kris Boyd Goals: 119, Apps: 211

3 . 3rd - Kenny Miller Goals: 116, Apps: 301

4 . 4th - James Tavernier Goals: 101 Apps: 402

