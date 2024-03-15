Coefficient, coefficient, coefficient...

A word that strikes fear into Premiership clubs. Following Rangers' Europa League exit to Benfica, Scottish sides risk losing their Champions League spot for winning the title.

This season's winners will qualify for a seat at UEFA's top table - a feat that rakes in a guaranteed £30million - but next year could be different. Scotland are now battling it out with Czech Republic for the 10th UEFA coefficient spot.

However, no Scottish clubs remain in European competition - while Czech Republic are still represented by Viktoria Plzen in the Conference League. The next few weeks could have severe implications for Celtic and Rangers in particular as they are the sides that dominate Scottish football.

But what about the clubs individually? How much does the coefficient rankings rely upon the Glasgow duo?

The results are startling - with those south of the border also being given a run for their money. GlasgowWorld has profiled the top 20 UK clubs in UEFA's coefficient table.

1 . Manchester City UEFA coefficient ranking: 1

2 . Liverpool UEFA coefficient ranking: 5

3 . Chelsea UEFA coefficient ranking: 8