They face off for the first time this season on Sunday - and both Rangers and Celtic would love to have these sharpshooters in their ranks.

The Premiership champions managed by Brendan Rodgers will hope to leave their rivals from Ibrox grimacing in a Premiership tussle at Parkhead this Sunday. Rangers meanwhile will want to leave the home fans gutted with the taste of defeat, and victory for those in blue.

Rodgers has Kyogo and Adam Idah to turn to in attack while Cyriel Dessers has been Philippe Clement’s go-to man for goals of late. But who is the top scorer in derby history in Glasgow.

We take a look at the top 12...

1 . Ally McCoist - Rangers Goals = 17, matches = 43, Ratio = 0.39 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

2 . Sandy McMahon - Celtic (Picture unavailable) Goals = 15, matches = 22, Ratio = 0.68 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

3 . Henrik Larsson - Celtic Goals = 11, matches = 23, Ratio = 0.48 | Getty Images Photo: Getty

4 . James McGrory - Celtic (Picture: back row, second from left) Goals = 10, matches = 49, Ratio = 0.53 | SNS Group 0141 221 3602 Photo: SNS