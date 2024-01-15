The former Rangers man is looking for more game time during the second half of the season

Motherwell have moved to the front of the queue in the race to sign Andy Halliday after being granted permission to the speak to the out-of-favour Hearts ace, according to a report.

The Edinburgh Evening News claim the Steelmen are in talks with the versatile 32-year-old defensive midfielder, who is expected to leave the Tynecastle club having only made six first-team appearances in all competitions this season.

Halliday out of contract in the summer and Gorgie officials are understood to have informed the former Rangers man he can leave the club in this window. Fir Park boss Stuart Kettlewell has wasted no time in his search for reinforcements by launching an official approach to declare his interest in snapping up the player.

It comes after the North Lanarkshire club suffered a major blow earlier today when it was confirmed that midfielder Callum Slattery would miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a knee injury in training.

Fellow Premiership outfit Livingston had recently enquired about taking Halliday back to West Lothian, while Championship strugglers Ayr United and League One promotion contenders Hamilton Academical have also been credited with an interest.