The transfer status of 37 Rangers players as 11 could make permanent exits with Clement eyeing shake-up

The Rangers boss is heading into an important summer transfer window.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 21:00 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 21:20 BST

Rangers’ season is drawing towards a conclusion with a domestic Treble still on the cards - but attention will soon be turning toward what is going to be another busy summer of transfer activity.

Manager Philippe Clement has confirmed that recruitment planning is already underway behind the scenes at Ibrox, with a number of changes expected after the appointment of Nils Koppen as director of football recruitment. So what’s likely to happen as it stands, and how could that change over the course of the summer months?

Here, GlasgowWorld assesses the 33 players in Rangers first-team squad over the course of this campaign and whether they are likely to stay, move on permanently, or head out on loan when the transfer window opens.

1. Jack Butland

Will undoubtedly attract plenty of transfer interest this summer but Rangers will be eager to retain his services. Verdict: KEEP

2. James Tavernier

The skipper will enter his anniversary season next year after 10 years of service to the club. He'll be staying put. Verdict: KEEP

3. Ridvan Yilmaz

A regular visitor to the club's treatment room and has been the subject of transfer interest from clubs in Italy and Turkey. Could the Gers look to cash in on the left-back? Verdict: SELL

4. John Lundstram

Out of contract this summer but has done enough to merit a new deal. Inconsistent at times but an ever-present under Clement. Verdict: KEEP

