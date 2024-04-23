Rangers’ season is drawing towards a conclusion with a domestic Treble still on the cards - but attention will soon be turning toward what is going to be another busy summer of transfer activity.
Manager Philippe Clement has confirmed that recruitment planning is already underway behind the scenes at Ibrox, with a number of changes expected after the appointment of Nils Koppen as director of football recruitment. So what’s likely to happen as it stands, and how could that change over the course of the summer months?
Here, GlasgowWorld assesses the 33 players in Rangers first-team squad over the course of this campaign and whether they are likely to stay, move on permanently, or head out on loan when the transfer window opens.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.