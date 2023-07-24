The former England international spent the 1987/88 campaign at Ibrox under Graeme Souness.

Rangers are mourning the loss of former striker Trevor Francis after he sadly passed away at the age of 69.

Francis, who made history as he became Britain’s first £1million footballer after joining Nottingham Forest and won the European Cup on two seperate occasions with Brian Clough’s Reds, spent the 1987/88 season at Ibrox under Graeme Souness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Capped 52 times by England, Francis is fondly remembered for his composed one-step penalty in the Scottish League Cup shootout win over Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

A former team-mate of Souness during their time together at Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria, Francis cost Rangers just £75,000 before moving on to join QPR where he would later become player-manager. He started his playing career in 1979 with Birmingham City and counts Detroit Express, Manchester City, Atalanta and Shefield Wednesday among his former clubs.

He later stepped into management full-time at Hillsborough as well as taking charge of his first club Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

A statement released by the Francis family said: “Trevor has died at the age of 69. He had a heart attack at his apartment in Spain this morning. On behalf of the family, this has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset. He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers paid their own tribute, with a statement reading: “All at Rangers Football Club are today saddened to hear of the passing of our former player Trevor Francis, at the age of 69.

“The forward, who was signed by Graeme Souness in 1987, made 25 appearances for the club. During his time in Glasgow, Francis lifted the League Cup in season 1987/88 scoring a penalty in the 5-3 shoot-out victory over Aberdeen.

Graham Roberts (left) and Trevor Francis (right) both of Rangers hold the trophy aloft after their victory in the Skol Cup Final against Aberdeen in 1988

“Starting his career at Birmingham City, Francis made history in 1979 as he became Britain’s first £1 million footballer when he moved to Nottingham Forest, and went on to score the winner for Forest in a historic European Cup Final against Malmo that year.

“The England international enjoyed an impressive career also featuring for Manchester City, Sampdoria, Atalanta, Queen’s Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans have taken to social media to pay their respects, with some suggesting a minute’s applause take place ahead of Wednesday’s pre-season friendly against Olympiacos. One supporter wrote: “Once a Ranger always a Ranger,” while a second posted: “Sad news. Trevor was one of those gems that Souness liked to give us if only for a short time. Terrific player and the coolest guy in a penalty shootout.”