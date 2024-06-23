The done deal klaxon has been sounded multiple times already this summer as the likes of Rangers and Celtic gear up for season 24/25.

Amid the ongoing Euro 2024 action, some clubs are back in pre-season, with others hard at work on the transfer front. Rangers have already made four moves so far, including Oscar Cortes’ return to the club on loan from Lens. On top of the winger, three fresh faces have walked into Ibrox.

Brendan Rodgers is yet to make a Celtic move but he is on the hunt for Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo on a permanent basis. In the meantime, a former Hoops man has returned to Scottish football after time in England.

Other clubs around the country have been busy too in their preparations for the campaign. Looking at 17 deals that have been done so far, we take a look at some of the most interesting so far.

1 . Connor Barron Aberdeen to Rangers | Getty Images

2 . Clinton Nsiala Makengo AC Milan to Rangers | AC Milan via Getty Images

3 . Paul Hanlon Hibs to Raith Rovers | Getty Images

4 . Ross Callachan Ross County to Motherwell | Getty Images