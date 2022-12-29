A look at the likely and unlikely transfers for Rangers in the upcoming January transfer window.
Rangers will be preparing for the January transfer window as they look to make up ground on leaders Celtic.
The Gers are currently nine points behind their neighbours, but they are now starting a new era under new boss Michael Beale, and the former QPR boss will want to put his own stamp on this squad. He can make a start on that during the January transfer window, when Rangers are likely to make additions.
With that in mind, we have taken a look at some of the latest rumours, assessing which transfers are likely and which are unlikely as the window nears.
1. Ross Stewart (Sunderland)
The Stewart links just won’t go away, and with the forward in the final six months of his contract, it feels like this one is in reach for Rangers, who are said to be very interested. We’re putting this one down as likely.
2. James Wilson (Hearts)
No picture for this one, but Hearts youngster James Wilson is said to be of interest, with the Gers opening talks earlier this month, according to reports. The 15-year-old frontman could be a shrewd addition for the future.
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3. Nicolas Raskin (Standard Liege)
Raskin is said to be a target of Rangers’ ahead of the January window, but this one goes down as unlikely, with a host of Ligue 1 clubs said to be leading the race.
4. Jobe Bellingham (Birmingham City)
Jude Bellingham’s younger brother has been linked with a move to Rangers as he continues to gain first-team experience with Birmingham. But as you would expect, there is plenty of competition, and for that reason, Rangers’ chances of landing the youngster in January are rated unlikely.