The poll posted on the Europa League Twitter account has received over 29,000 votes...

UEFA’s social media team sparked up fierce debate between Rangers and Celtic supporters last night by starting a vote asking which Old Firm goalkeeper is better.

The poll on their Europa League account put Light Blues No.1 Allan McGregor up against Hoops shot-stopper Joe Hart, and has received over 29,000 votes.

As it stands, veteran Rangers keeper McGregor narrowly leads his Parkhead counterpart by 56%-44%.

The former Scotland international kept a clean sheet on his latest Europa League appearance during the 2-0 win over Sparta Prague last week and fans have ultimately voted in his favour.

Despite his advancing years, the 39-year-old remains one of the top goalkeepers in Scottish football and boasts some impressive stats during his two spells at Ibrox, coupled with stints at Besiktas, Hull City and Cardiff City.

Ex-Manchester City and Tottenham star Hart was praised for his outstanding performance between the sticks during Celtic’s narrow 3-2 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany.

Hart’s summer move to Parkhead has proved a shrewd decision and has resurrected his playing career after a couple of season in the doldrums.

With new manager Ange Postecoglou requiring a reliable keeper, the former Premier League title winner hit the ground running, making his debut just two days after signing for the club in the 4-2 Europa League qualifying win over Czech side FK Jablonec.

As expected though, the comments section on the poll saw the two sets of supporters share some controversial views.

One Rangers referenced the fact the tweet was posted via the Europa League account, rather than the Europa Conference League where the Hoops will now find themselves after finishing third in the group stages.

@_KyleRC_ tweeted: “One kept his team in the competition, the other... well, you’ll not be tweeting about him for the rest of the season.”

@DJH_EK added: “If the question is who has let in the most goals of all teams in the Europa League group stages, then the answer is Hart.”

@beaford_j aimed a cheeky dig at the Hoops No.1, stating: “Is that the same Joe Hart that conceded the most goals in the tournament so far??”

Celtic fans, however, were also keen to argue the case for Hart - with several poking fun at their Glasgow rivals with the infamous Steven Gerrard ‘Do I look happy? Don’t ask silly questions’ clip in response to speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League just a week before leaving the club for Aston Villa.”

@Dylan_1888_ added: “One was relegated with Hull, one has won two Premier Leagues and four golden gloves. They are not comparable.”

@bhoy_inOz said: “McGregor was a good GK in his day but overall I would say Hart is better. He has been sensational and consistent pulling off some truly vital saves. We maybe in the Conference League but that is primarily due to our defence and not converting scoring opportunities.”

Hart will be eager to build on the 11 clean sheets he has to his name already this season when Celtic entertain Hearts at Parkhead this Thursday.