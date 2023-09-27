Register
Veteran boss Neil Warnock responds to Rangers ‘job is coming up soon’ taunt by Celtic-daft pundit

Alan Brazil jokingly linked the out-of-work manager with the Ibrox hotseat during an interview on talkSPORT.

Lewis Anderson
Lewis Anderson
Published 27th Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
TalkSPORT host Alan Brazil asked if Neil Warnock had plans on moving to Govan to keep a close eye on the Rangers job if it were to become available during an interview with the veteran manager.

74-year-old Warnock left Huddersfield Town last week after being replaced by Darren Moore and confessed he isn’t considering retirement just yet, despite claiming a new opportunity would need to “whet the appetite” during a guest appearance on the radio show this morning.

Warnock, who previously declared himself as a ‘Rangers man’, hinted he could take up his 20th managerial post if the right offer comes along. That prompted Celtic-daft Brazil to immediately link the former Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Sheffield United boss with a move to Ibrox.

Gers legend Ally McCoist batted away the prospect of Michael Beale’s departure when asked by Brazil if he could see Warnock in the role last week. However, the pundit was on on the windup again on Wednesday when he mentioned if Warnock had began house hunting in Glasgow.

Speaking about his exit from the EFL Championship side, he said: “It’s a bit of everything really. The actual day that I was told that they were going to bring someone in I was actually moving apartment so you could see I wasn’t expecting it.”

That led to a quick-fire response from Brazil, who cheekily asked: “Where were you moving to? Govan? Because that job’s coming up soon.”

A chuckling Warnock responded: “To be honest, before this one came up again I was doing my shows and I enjoyed them but the buzz I have had since coming back, you just get that buzz so you never say never. But obviously, it has to be something that really whets my appetite.”

