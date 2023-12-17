Rangers captain James Tavernier scored the only goal of the match to end the Ibrox side's wait to lift the trophy.

James Tavernier delivered once again as Rangers edged out Aberdeen 1-0 to clinch their first Scottish League Cup triumph in more than 12 years at a raucous Hampden Park.

In a final devoid of attacking quality at the national stadium, Gers captain Tavernier provided the decisive moment after popping up at the back post to volley home a 76th minute winner.

The Dons had frustrated Philippe Clement's side for large spells but were unable to seriously trouble Jack Butland in the Light Blues goal - even with star striker Bojan Miovski fit to start.

Right-back Tavernier controlled Borna Barisic's deep cross before firing past Kelle Roos to spark wild celebrations and ensure the Govan outfit extended their unbeaten run to 15 games.

For Clement, it marked his first piece of silverware just two months after his appointment as Michael Beale's successor and extended Aberdeen's wait for a trophy to nine years.

Here, we take a look at how the cup final unfolded through the camera lense in 12 photos:

1 . 2023 Viaplay Cup Final: Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen The pre-match fireworks display made for an impressive spectacle as both teams emerged from the Hampden tunnel

2 . 2023 Viaplay Cup Final: Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen Rangers fans take part in a colourful tifo display before kick-off.

3 . 2023 Viaplay Cup Final: Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen Rangers captain James Tavernier shakes hands and exchanges pennants with Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie ahead of kick-off at a raucous national stadium.