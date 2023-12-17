Rangers manager Philippe Clement and Aberdeen boss Barry Robson have named their starting XI's for the Hampden showpiece

Rangers and Aberdeen will go head-to-head at Hampden Park this afternoon in the 78th Scottish League Cup final, live on Viaplay Sports.

The Ibrox side have won the competition a record 27 times but haven't lifted the trophy since the 2010/11 season when Croatian striker Nikica Jelavic scored an extra-time winner to hand Walter Smith's side a 2-1 win over Celtic.

Aberdeen are six-time winners of the silverware with their most recent triumph coming against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in season 2013/14 when Derek McInnes' men emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw at Celtic Park.

Today's showpiece will be the seventh League Cup final between the two clubs and the third meeting of the campaign - the Dons running out 3-1 winners at Ibrox in September which spelled the end of Michael Beale's managerial reign and a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie last month.

Unbeaten Gers boss Philippe Clement has decided to make THREE changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Real Betis 3-2 in Seville to progress to the Europa League Round of 16 on Thursday night. Dujon Sterling is handed a rare start in midfield due to a shortage of options through injury with Jose Cifuentes suspended after his sending off against Dundee last weekend.

Ben Davies drops out of the matchday squad all together with Leon Balogun reinstated at centre-back and Todd Cantwell returns in place of Sam Lammers. Up front, Cyriel Dessers retains his place after netting two goals in as many games with Betis hero Kemar Roofe among the substitutes.

Winger Scott Wright is fit enough for a place on the bench after a recent injury lay-off, but midfielder Ryan Jack misses out. Nicolas Raskin and Tom Lawrence also remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen boss Robson makes EIGHT changes to his starting XI from the team that ended their Europa Conference League campaign with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Nicky Devlin, Richard Jensen, Graeme Shinnie, Leighton Clarkson, Jamie McGrath, Jonny Hayes, Bojan Miovski and Ester Sokler were all rested in midweek and come back into the side.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of today's Viaplay Cup final clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (C), Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Dujon Sterling; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Abdallah Sima; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Sam Lammers, Rabbi Matondo, Kieran Dowell, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Leon King.

Aberdeen starting XI (3-4-1-2)

Kelle Roos; Nicky Devlin, Slobodan Rubezic, Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen; Graeme Shinnie (C), Leighton Clarkson, Jonny Hayes; Jamie McGrath; Bojan Miovski, Ester Sokler.

And the bench...