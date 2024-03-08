Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Premiership title race is on but who is going to stand up on top when it comes to Rangers and Celtic glory this season?

Twists and turns are bound to cause excitement in one of the tightest-knit title races in a decade. Philippe Clement's side are currently two points in front of their city rivals, and the positive momentum seems to be with them at this moment.

Even after a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Motherwell last weekend, it was little more than a warning shot. Celtic had the chance to leapfrog them and pile the pressure on but they lost 2-0 to Hearts as both sides of the Glasgow divide fell on the same weekend for the first time since 2018.

Scottish Cup business is on the agenda this week, with the Hoops hosting Livingston on Sunday before Rangers travel to Hibs for a dinner time clash a few hours later. Clement's men have Europa League matters to attend to as well but fans are desperate for them to lift the title again, like they did in 2021.

Rangers and Celtic legends Graeme Souness and Neil Lennon have been discussing the run-in, and provided their verdicts ahead of this weekend's Scottish Cup ties. You can watch their thoughts in the video player.