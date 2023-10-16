The Englishman has already been linked with a move away from Ibrox after proving a shrewd summer acquisition for the Light Blues.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland could become Wayne Rooney’s first signing as Birmingham City manager, according to reports.

The Manchester United legend was appointed as the EFL Championship club’s new boss last week and is already eyeing a move for his former England team-mate as he gets down to business at St Andrew’s.

Butland, who started his career at Birmingham in the youth system and made 46 first-team appearance in season 2012/13 before joining Stoke City, only signed for the Ibrox side in the summer but could be on the move again to his former club in January after proving such a shrewd acquisition.

The 30-year-old has impressed between the sticks despite the club’s underwhelming start to the season, making 13 starts so far and quickly establishing himself as the Gers No.1 stopper.

According to the Scottish Sun, Rooney wants to secure his signature in January just six months after he headed north of the border on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace, but is understood to be willing to wait until next summer to snap up Butland and bring him back to the Midlands. It appears likely that Rooney will need to sell a few high earners before he frees up sufficient funds to make moves in the transfer market. A small fee will be required to secure Butland’s services as Rangers looked to bat off interest.

The keeper is believed to be considering his Ibrox future following the dismissal of Michael Beale just over a fortnight ago. Butland and Rooney played together at international level - the latter captained England in a 2-0 win over France in November 2015, with the former coming on at half-time. Rooney - who has penned a three-and-a-half year contract with the Blues after knocking back approaches from other clubs - has targeted promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking after his official unveiling on Thursday. It is his second role in English football after a stint with Derby County between 2020 and 2021.

He admitted: “We will push for promotion this year of course. With the players we brought in during the summer, it’s an ambition of ours. It’s something we will certainly push for. The goal is to get the club back to the Premier League.”