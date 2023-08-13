Michael Beale is backing Cryiel Dessers to find his feet at Ibrox following a slow start to his Rangers career - insisting he’s still “tinkering” with his attacking options.
The 28-year-old frontman - a £4.5million summer arrival from Italian side Cremonese - has been the subject of plenty of criticism by a section of the Gers fanbase for his performances so far. That comes despite scoring his first goal for the club in their Champions League qualifying victory over Servette in midweek.
Dessers was jeered off the pitch after being replaced by Beale with his side leading 1-0 against Livingston on Saturday. Rangers went on to score three late goals through fellow new recruits Danilo, Abdallah Sima and Kieran Dowell to run out convincing winners in the end.
But it was another lacklustre performance from the Nigerian international that had supporters questioning whether he live up to expectations.
“You can see that Cyriel has come off not having a pre-season,” Beale stated post-match. “And he missed the last two months of last season as well through injury. He scored in midweek and was heavily involved in our first goal (on Saturday).
“Listen, we want a lot from these players. But his goal against Servette will do him the world of good and we’re still tinkering up front. Cyriel will be fine here.”
Meanwhile, Beale has confirmed that centre-back Connor Goldson and midfielder Ryan Jack will be back in contention for their Champions League qualifying second leg in Geneva on Tuesday night.
Both players were rested by the Light Blues boss for the weekend’s league ecounnter with an eye to keeping them fresh. John Lundstram has already been ruled out for the trip to Switzerland due to a “family issue”.
Beale explained: “Everyone is fine for Tuesday. John won’t travel because of a family personal thing. I left Jacko out to make sure he was available. Connor was never going to play three games in a week. He’s trained three times and played twice so that’s a pat on the back for the physios.”