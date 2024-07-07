Rangers gave Steven Gerrard his first ever taste of management six years ago and the legendary former midfielder repaid them. Having taken charge at Ibrox in June 2018, Gerrard eventually led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21.

He eventually departed the following November but left at Rangers a number of shrewd signings that went on to have a lasting impact at the club, with some then bringing in good money when they left. All in all, 39 players came through the door during Gerrard’s three-and-a-half-year spell in charge and GlasgowWorld has taken a look at where they all are now.