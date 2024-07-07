What happened to Steven Gerrard's 39 Rangers signings including Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo and Kyle Lafferty

By Kyle Newbould
Published 7th Jul 2024, 15:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 15:09 BST

The former Liverpool and England midfielder used his connections to bring some decent names to Rangers.

Rangers gave Steven Gerrard his first ever taste of management six years ago and the legendary former midfielder repaid them. Having taken charge at Ibrox in June 2018, Gerrard eventually led Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title in 2020/21.

He eventually departed the following November but left at Rangers a number of shrewd signings that went on to have a lasting impact at the club, with some then bringing in good money when they left. All in all, 39 players came through the door during Gerrard’s three-and-a-half-year spell in charge and GlasgowWorld has taken a look at where they all are now.

Just completed his sixth full season at Ibrox and has made more than 300 appearances for Rangers across all competitions.

1. Connor Goldson

Connor Goldson

Racked up more than 200 appearances for Rangers before joining Turkish outfit Trabzonspor at the end of last month.

2. Borna Barisic

Borna Barisic

Left Rangers for Swiss side FC Zurich in 2022, where he remains.

3. Nikola Katic

Nikola Katic

Left Rangers in 2020 and has spent the last four years at six different clubs across Croatia, Hungary, Turkey and Albania.

4. Eros Grezda

Eros Grezda

