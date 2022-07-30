What has happened to the 14 players that left Rangers this summer?

14 players have headed through the Ibrox exit door either on a permanent basis or on loan so far this summer and, like city rivals Celtic, that number is expected to grow over the coming weeks.

Seven remain in the Scotland across the Premiership and Championship whilst the remainder have either moved down south or elsewhere in Europe to continue their respective careers.

Several academy youngsters have been allowed to leave the club on temporary stints having failed to convince Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s they should be part of his first-team plans, while one player remain unattached following his release.

With the transfer window open until August 31, the Gers boss is expected to continue his outgoing business as the Dutchman looks to trim the size of his squad.

GlasgowWorld takes a look at who has gone where...

Undefined: gallery

1. Leon Balogun Spent two successful seasons at Ibrox but was not offered a new deal following the expiry of his contract. The Nigerian centre-back is still searching for a new club. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Jake Hastie Has swapped the blue of Rangers for Hartlepool United on a permanent basis after a hugely frustrating spell at Ibrox that failed to get off the ground. Never looked like becoming a first-team regular. Photo: SNS Group Ross MacDonald Photo Sales

3. Calvin Bassey Perhaps the biggest loss of the summer. The powerful defender completed a £20million + move to Dutch giants Ajax - a club record transfer. A terrific player destined for a big future. Photo Sales

4. Andy Firth Third-choice goalkeeper was released after three-and-a-half years at Ibrox. Has since joined Welsh top-flight club Connah’s Quay Nomads. Well liked by fans at Rangers. Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales