What TV channel is Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic on? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for League Cup clash

The Gers are looking to bounce back from a miserable week of results.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be hoping that his side can return to form in their Scottish League Cup second round clash against Dunfermline Athletic on Friday night.

The Gers suffered three defeats in seven days last week after being dumped out of the Champions League by Swedish side Malmo and slipping up against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not since the 1980s have Rangers lost four games in a row, and Gerrard will be eager to avoid a repeat of that dubious honour against a side who are currently ninth in the Championship.

The two clubs haven’t met in a competitive match since February 2012, with the Glaswegians running out 4-1 winners.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

What time does Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic kick-off?

Who: Rangers vs Dunfermline

What: Scottish League Cup, second round

Where: Ibrox, Glasgow

When: 7.30pm, Friday August 13th, 2021

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live by tournament sponsors Premier Sports, with coverage from Ibrox starting at 7pm.

Viewers can also stream the game via the Premier Player website or app.

What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic?

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Gers boss Gerrard suggested that he is operating largely injury-free heading into Friday’s clash.