What TV channel is Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic on? Stream details, kick-off time and team news for League Cup clash

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be hoping that his side can return to form in their Scottish League Cup second round clash against Dunfermline Athletic on Friday night.
The Gers suffered three defeats in seven days last week after being dumped out of the Champions League by Swedish side Malmo and slipping up against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.
Not since the 1980s have Rangers lost four games in a row, and Gerrard will be eager to avoid a repeat of that dubious honour against a side who are currently ninth in the Championship.
The two clubs haven’t met in a competitive match since February 2012, with the Glaswegians running out 4-1 winners.
We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…
What time does Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic kick-off?
Who: Rangers vs Dunfermline
What: Scottish League Cup, second round
Where: Ibrox, Glasgow
When: 7.30pm, Friday August 13th, 2021
How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live by tournament sponsors Premier Sports, with coverage from Ibrox starting at 7pm.
Viewers can also stream the game via the Premier Player website or app.
What’s the team news ahead of Rangers vs Dunfermline Athletic?
Speaking in a press conference on Thursday, Gers boss Gerrard suggested that he is operating largely injury-free heading into Friday’s clash.
Fashion Sakala is expected to be the only absence, with the striker carrying a minor groin strain.