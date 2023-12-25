A full breakdown on Rangers current first-team contract situation to see when each of the players' deals are set to expire

Revitalised Rangers are motoring under new boss Philippe Clement since his appointment in mid-October, but what does the club's contract situation look like ahead of January?

The Ibrox side sit only two points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, and have the prospect of Europa League last-16 football post-Christmas to think about along with kick-starting their Scottish Cup campaign. They already lifted silverware after winning the League Cup at Hampden Park earlier this month.

With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Rangers squad to see when each of the players’ deals expire:

1 . Contract status of every Celtic player - gallery Philippe Clement speaks to Cyriel Dessers during Rangers' win over Dundee. Photo: Ian MacNicol

2 . Tom Lawrence (29) - Attacking midfielder May 2025 Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3 . Cyriel Dessers (29) - Forward May 2027

4 . Todd Cantwell (25) - Attacking midfielder Unknown - 'Long-term deal'