Rangers are motoring under new boss Philippe Clement since his appointment in mid-October, but what does the club's contract situation look like ahead of the summer transfer window?

The Ibrox side sit only two points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, and still have the prospect lifting the Scottish Cup having already stashed away the League Cup in the Ibrox trophy room.