Here are 20 of the biggest transfers to ever happen between two Scottish clubs with Dundee United, Aberdeen and Motherwell also featuring.

The January transfer window is almost here and it looks like there could possibly be some major moves happening between Scottish clubs.

Celtic are currently said to have an interest in Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski while Rangers continue to be linked with Hearts skipper Lawrence Shankland. Both those potential moves, if they were to happen, could see significant sums of cash pass between the Premiership rivals.

With that in mind, we've take a look back at some of the biggest transfer moves to happen between two Scottish clubs in the past with the two Glasgow teams looking close to home to bolster their ranks:

1 . Scott Brown Hibs to Celtic - 2007 - £4.4m

2 . Duncan Ferguson Dundee United to Rangers - 1993 - £4m

3 . David Turnbull Motherwell to Celtic - 2020 - £3m