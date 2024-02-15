They are focused on the title race for now but Rangers will have to turn attention to contract talks before too long.

The Light Blues are fighting on three fronts, with Europa League, Premiership and Scottish Cup action on the agenda. Philippe Clement has enjoyed a strong start to life at Ibrox and has made three signings.

Fabio Silva, Oscar Cortes and Mohamed Diomande signed in January and the summer will give the Belgian boss another chance to shape his squad. He will also have a think about who he wants to keep out of his current crop.

John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack are amongst the senior peers coming to the end of their deals. Clement will no doubt be keen to see what comes next for them, whether that's at Ibrox or elsewhere.

Throughout his Rangers squad there are various other contract situations. Glasgow World runs through all the senior statuses and a handful of youth products.

1 . Sam Lammers - Forward Contract expires: 2027

2 . Nicolas Raskin - Central midfielder Contract expires: 2027

3 . Jack Butland - Goalkeeper Contract expires: 2027