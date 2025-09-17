Russell Martin already has a mountain to climb in the SPFL Premiership table if Rangers have any ambitions on keeping up with Celtic. The Gers currently sit 10th in the league after their worst start to a season in 47 years.

It’s going to take a monumental effort to turn things around at Ibrox, however with eleven big Govan names out of contract in the summer, yet another ‘rebuild’ could be on the cards. As uncertainty surrounds the manager, the board and the players, here’s a look at every current Rangers player’s current deal at the club and when they are due to end: