When every Rangers player's current contract is set to expire including summer signings and club stalwart

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 18:30 BST

A look at when each Rangers player’s contract is up following the transfer window

Russell Martin already has a mountain to climb in the SPFL Premiership table if Rangers have any ambitions on keeping up with Celtic. The Gers currently sit 10th in the league after their worst start to a season in 47 years.

It’s going to take a monumental effort to turn things around at Ibrox, however with eleven big Govan names out of contract in the summer, yet another ‘rebuild’ could be on the cards. As uncertainty surrounds the manager, the board and the players, here’s a look at every current Rangers player’s current deal at the club and when they are due to end:

Contract expires: 2026

1. Mikey Moore

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

2. Nasser Djiga

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

3. Max Aarons

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Contract expires: 2026

4. Derek Cornelius

Contract expires: 2026 | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Russell MartinSPFL Premiership
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice