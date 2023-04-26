The 2001/02 season proved somewhat of a mixed bag for Rangers, but it ended on a high in the Scottish Cup final...

The arrival of manager Alex McLeish restored a sense of unity among the Rangers squad after a disappointing league campaign in season 2001/02 and the League Cup semi-final triumph over Celtic ended a run of five straight defeats to their arch rivals.

The Light Blues preparation in the week leading up to the Scottish Cup final was fairly relaxed as they eyed another victory over Martin O’Neill’s star-studded side. The Ibrox club were loaded with exciting attacking options of their own and there was a plenty of cause for optimism among the blue half of the city.

On a gloriously sunny afternoon at Hampden Park, it was evident from the outset that Rangers were up for the challenge but they were forced to come from behind after John Hartson opened the scoring with a simple header after he was left unmarked inside the six-yard box.

Rangers then suffered another blow when Claudio Caniggia was forced off after failing to shake off an early injury and was replaced by fellow summer signing Shota Averladze. However, their response was emphatic and Danish forward Peter Lovenkrands outmuscled two Celtic players before producing an exquisite finish from a tight angle to beat Rab Douglas at his near post.

Celtic restored their lead early in the second half when centre-back Bobo Balde nodded home at the back post from a Neil Lennon free-kick, but Rangers were resilient and battled back with Barry Ferguson striking the inside of the post as they pressed forward in search of an equaliser.

It arrived with just over 20 minutes remaining through Ferguson who rifled a free-kick over the wall and beyond the outstretched Douglas into the top corner of the net. By that stage, it was all one-way traffic and as the game entered the closing stages, Rangers provded a “twist in the tail” when Neil McCann picked out Lovenkrands, who stooped down to head beyond the keeper before wheeling away in celebration.

It marked an iconic Old Firm moment and one that proved decisive as Rangers would go on to win all three domestic honours the following season.

So where are the Rangers players that featured in Alex McLeish’s matchday squad that day? GlasgowWorld takes a look...

1 . Stefan Klos - GK The German stopper became one of the highest-earning players in Europe when he joined Rangers from Borussia Dortmund in December 1998. Won the treble in season 20002/03 and spent eight-and-a-half years at Ibrox. Inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009. Retired at the age of 36.

2 . Maurice Ross - RB Joined the club as a trainee and made his senior debut in the 7-1 defeat of Dundee in February 2000. Wasn’t until McLeish’s arrival did he manage ti establish himself in the first-team, scoring the opening goal in the 2005 League Cup Final. The pacy full-back has since been involved in management roles across Europe, most recently leaving his post at Cowdenbeath.

3 . Craig Moore - CB The former Australian international had two spells at Ibrox with a season at Crystal Palace in between. During his time at the club, he became team captain and won 13 major honours. Ended his playing career Down Under with Brisbane Strikers in 2010 after a cancer scare to years earlier. Now a regular guest on Rangers TV.

4 . Lorenzo Amoruso - CB The Italian moved to Glasgow in a £4m deal following interest from Manchester United. Missed most of his debut campaign due to an Achilles injury but made his first appearance in the 1998 Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic. Involved in some controversial off-field moments but rediscovered his best form under McLeish, winning Scotland’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2002. Hired by former club Fiorentina as a first-team scout in 2010 before stepping down from the role.