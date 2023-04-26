Where are they now: Alex McLeish’s 2002 Scottish Cup winning Rangers team as Celtic triumph remembered
The 2001/02 season proved somewhat of a mixed bag for Rangers, but it ended on a high in the Scottish Cup final...
The arrival of manager Alex McLeish restored a sense of unity among the Rangers squad after a disappointing league campaign in season 2001/02 and the League Cup semi-final triumph over Celtic ended a run of five straight defeats to their arch rivals.
The Light Blues preparation in the week leading up to the Scottish Cup final was fairly relaxed as they eyed another victory over Martin O’Neill’s star-studded side. The Ibrox club were loaded with exciting attacking options of their own and there was a plenty of cause for optimism among the blue half of the city.
On a gloriously sunny afternoon at Hampden Park, it was evident from the outset that Rangers were up for the challenge but they were forced to come from behind after John Hartson opened the scoring with a simple header after he was left unmarked inside the six-yard box.
Rangers then suffered another blow when Claudio Caniggia was forced off after failing to shake off an early injury and was replaced by fellow summer signing Shota Averladze. However, their response was emphatic and Danish forward Peter Lovenkrands outmuscled two Celtic players before producing an exquisite finish from a tight angle to beat Rab Douglas at his near post.
Celtic restored their lead early in the second half when centre-back Bobo Balde nodded home at the back post from a Neil Lennon free-kick, but Rangers were resilient and battled back with Barry Ferguson striking the inside of the post as they pressed forward in search of an equaliser.
It arrived with just over 20 minutes remaining through Ferguson who rifled a free-kick over the wall and beyond the outstretched Douglas into the top corner of the net. By that stage, it was all one-way traffic and as the game entered the closing stages, Rangers provded a “twist in the tail” when Neil McCann picked out Lovenkrands, who stooped down to head beyond the keeper before wheeling away in celebration.
It marked an iconic Old Firm moment and one that proved decisive as Rangers would go on to win all three domestic honours the following season.
So where are the Rangers players that featured in Alex McLeish's matchday squad that day?