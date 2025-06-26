Rangers boss Russell Martin had a short loan spell at Ibrox back in 2018 - here we look at the team line-up during his last match in Light Blue.

The Scottish Premiership season ended in spectacular fashion for Rangers back in 2018 when the Ibrox side were forced to settle for a point on the final day against a free-flowing Hibs’ side managed by Neil Lennon.

The Gers found themselves three goals down at Easter Road on Saturday, May 13 - and staring at a humiliating defeat that would have seen them leapfrogged by the Hibees into third spot if they kept on scoring. Florian Kamberi, Scott Allan and Jamie Maclaren put Hibs 3-0 up after a 22-minute blitz. However, Rangers turned the game on its head and managed to lead 5-3, only to then lose two goals in the final twenty minutes to draw 5-5. Current captain James Tavernier, Jordan Rossiter, Bruno Alves, Jason Holt and Josh Windass were on the scoresheet for the visitors - who were managed on the day by interim boss Jimmy Nicholl.

Here’s where the Rangers’ starting eleven and substitutes from that day are now - including recently-appointed Ibrox boss Russell Martin.

Starting XI

Jak Alnwick

The goalkeeper, now aged 32, played nearly 30 times in the English Championship last season for Cardiff City. He suffered a season-ending injury in February. He spent a year-and-a-half at Ibrox making just 11 appearances, having a couple of loan spells away from the club.

James Tavernier

A goalscorer that day, the Rangers stalwart is the only player who played that day to still be part of the Light Blues’ playing squad. He’s made over 500 appearances for the club scoring well over 100 goals.

Russell Martin

The current Rangers manager had a tough afternoon at Easter Road that day - being easily beaten when going up for a header for Jamie Maclaren’s first goal. He was on loan at Rangers from Norwich City. Martin said at the time when speaking about being a Gers player: “I don’t think anything can prepare you for it. It’s huge. You’ve got an idea but it’s only when you go up there that you realise how big it is. Just walking around the streets, it’s a giant of a football club with a great fan base.“For me it was a bit wrong place, wrong time. The club was a bit all over the place. But I loved playing for a football club of that size and that support.”

David Bates

The centre-back, who played 26 times for Rangers, is now on the books at Belgium side Standard Liège. He played alongside Martin that day in the backline.

Andy Halliday

The ex-Rangers fans’ favourite playing for Premiership rivals Motherwell and recently signed a new deal for the upcoming campaign.

Sean Goss

The midfielder is out in Slovakia at the moment playing for AS Trenčín. The Northern Irish international played 17 times last season.

Jordan Rossiter

Former Liverpool prospect Rossiter is a regular for National League outfit Oldham Athletic. He only made nine appearances for Rangers. His only goal for the club came that day at Easter Road.

Jason Holt

The midfielder, 32, played 24 time for St Johnstone last term but couldn’t help steer them clear from bottom spot in the Premiership. He put Rangers 4-3 that day against Hibs to complete a remarkable turnaround.

Jamie Murphy

He’s now part of Scott Brown’s Ayr United squad and was a regular during the Somerset Park’s Championship season last term.

Daniel Candeias

The winger, 37, is still going - playing for Adanaspor in the Turkish second-tier. He made 85 appearances for the Ibrox side.

Jason Cummings

Rounding off the starting XI is the striker who played for both Hibs and Rangers. The 29-year-old is now playing for Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan.

Subs

Bruno Alves

Scorer of a cracking free-kick that day to level the game at 3-3, the Portuguese is retired and now acts as sporting director of AEK Athens in Greece.

Josh Windass

Another goalscorer against Hibs that day - the midfielder is currently on the books at Sheffield Wednesday. He was a mainstay during their English Championship campaign last term.

Lee Hodson

The 33-year-old is now at AFC Totton, a National League South outfit. The full-back managed 23 games during his time at Ibrox.

Greg Docherty

The midfielder was a key player last term for English League One outfit Charlton Athletic as they won promotion back to the second tier down south.

Michael O’Halloran

The winger, 34, is currently part of Dunfermline Athletic’s squad. He only managed five appearances last term for the East End Park side.

Eduardo Herrera

The Mexican striker is now retired. He joined the club alongside Carlos Pena the summer previous and managed 24 appearances for the Ibrox side.

The goalkeeper is now back with Rangers but spent that match on the bench. He managed to get into the Gers’ starting XI last term replacing Jack Butland.