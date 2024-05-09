Where are they now? The last Rangers starting XI to defeat Celtic at Parkhead from Leeds United to Morecambe

By Jamie Kemble
Published 9th May 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 17:08 BST

A look at where the last Rangers side to beat Celtic at Parkhead is now as both sides prepare for another Old Firm derby.

Celtic and Rangers are preparing to face off for the final time in the league this season, with a season-defining clash at Celtic Park laying in wait this weekend. Rangers are currently three points and five goals behind the Bhoys, and they go into this weekend’s clash knowing they have to win to maintain realistic hopes of winning the title.

The problem for Rangers is that they haven’t won an Old Firm at Parkhead since way back in 2020, when Steven Gerrard’s Gers won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Connor Goldson. Here we have rounded up the starting XI from that game to see where each player is now.

1. Allan McGregor

McGregor is currently enjoying retirement after hanging up his gloves last year.

2. James Tavernier

Tavernier remains at Rangers, racking up 312 league appearances to date.

3. Connor Goldson

Goldson is also still at Ibrox, coming up to his 200th league appearance.

4. Filip Helander

Helander left for Danish club OB in 2023. He has 23 caps for Sweden at this point.

