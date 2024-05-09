Celtic and Rangers are preparing to face off for the final time in the league this season, with a season-defining clash at Celtic Park laying in wait this weekend. Rangers are currently three points and five goals behind the Bhoys, and they go into this weekend’s clash knowing they have to win to maintain realistic hopes of winning the title.
The problem for Rangers is that they haven’t won an Old Firm at Parkhead since way back in 2020, when Steven Gerrard’s Gers won 2-0 thanks to two goals from Connor Goldson. Here we have rounded up the starting XI from that game to see where each player is now.
