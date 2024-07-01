It’s never quiet when it comes to Rangers and Celtic - so don’t expect this coming campaign to be any different.

Brendan Rodgers’ side go into the 24/25 term with the momentum. Off the back of a Premiership and Scottish Cup double, fans are eager to see the boss backed with new signings. A new goalkeeper is needed while two loanee stars of last season, Adam Idah and Paulo Bernardo, are being hunted for permanent stays.

Philippe Clement has got to work quick on overhauling his Rangers squad. It’s been in with the new like Jefte, Oscar Cortes, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly and Connor Barron, while more exits for senior stars can’t be ruled out just yet.

In new data shared by the Edinburgh Evening News, predictions have already been cast by a fresh metric to see who will come out on top in the title race. Ranking from bottom to top, we take a look at who comes out in first.

1 . 12th - Kilmarnock Points: 32 | SNS Group

2 . 11th - Ross County Points: 37 | SNS Group

3 . 10th - Dundee United Points: 39 | SNS Group