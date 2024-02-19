When it comes to passionate fanbases, few in Europe can match what Celtic and Rangers fans bring to the party.

Both clubs are famed for their European nights under the lights. The Ibrox club made their way to the Europa League final in 2022 while famous wins over the likes of Barcelona in recent Hoops history adds to the aura that is capped off by the famous 1967 European cup victory.

While competiting with some of the game's richest is an ever-increasing challenge, Celtic and Rangers are not moved when it comes to ticket sales. UEFA has published its report into European club finances, based on the 22/23 campaign.

It's a gargantuan document of 118 pages but there's some nuggets of info to take the interest of Celtic and Rangers supporters. When it comes to ticket sales alone, UEFA have ranked the top 20, with the importance of both Glasgow fanbases made clear.

They have rounded their figures to the nearest million. So GlasgowWorld takes a look at the governing body's figures and where they put the two Premiership clubs in comparison with the rest of Europe.

1 . PSG Latest gate revenue: €153m (£130.7m)

2 . Tottenham Hotspur Latest gate revenue: €135m (£115.3m)

3 . Real Madrid Latest gate revenue: €134m (£114.5m) Photo: Florencia Tan Jun

4 . Manchester United Latest gate revenue: €128m (£109.3m)