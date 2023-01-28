Here’s a look at all of the average attendances in the Scottish Premiership this season, including the average attendances for Celtic and Rangers.

Celtic and Rangers are two of the biggest football clubs in the world. But how do their average attendances stand up against the other teams in the Scottish Premiership? All the data for this list was collected from Transfermarkt.

As you’d expect, Celtic’s and Rangers’ average attendances dwarf the other teams in the league, with only Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian coming close to the numbers that the Glaswegian giants generally get. This is to be expected - the last time a team won the SPFL that was not Celtic or Rangers came all the way back in 1985.

To give you an idea of the gulf, seven teams in the division do not have an average attendance exceeding 10,000. To add to this, three of the teams’ stadia in the SPFL cannot house more than 10,000 supporters to begin with.

The main question is this - who has the higher average attendance out of Celtic and Rangers? Additionally, who has the highest average attendance behind those two? Read on to find out!

1 . Ross County Average attendance: 4,275

2 . Livingston Average attendance: 4,366

3 . St Johnstone Average attendance: 5,546

4 . Motherwell Average attendance: 5,953