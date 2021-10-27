Where Rangers and Celtic will finish in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership table - according to Football Manager

Both Rangers and Celtic have already dropped points, with the Gers currently three points clear at the top of the table, and the Hoops languishing in a relatively underwhelming fourth, four points behind their Old Firm rivals.

But how will they fare over the rest of the campaign, according to Football Manager 2022?

The football management simulation game has been wildly popular since it’s initial release in 1992 and is now played by football fans and professional players alike. ‘FM’ is also used as a player database by football clubs due to their worldwide scouting network of around 1,300 scouts which developers use to ensure full accuracy across the game.

The ‘beta’ version of the game was released last week, giving players a chance to play an early access period while the final aspects of the game are being finalised. The full version of Football Manager is released on November 9th.

We’ve simulated a year into the future to see how the rest of the season will pan out, and to see where both Rangers and Celtic are expected to finish.

1. Rangers - 85 points Wins: 26 Draws: 7 Losses: 5 GD: +32 Top scorer: Alfredo Morelos (14) Player of the Season: Allan McGregor (7.28) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Celtic - 65 points Wins: 18 Draws: 11 Losses: 9 GD: +13 Top scorer: Kyogo Furuhashi (14) Player of the Season: Kyogo Furuhashi (7.19) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Motherwell - 64 points Wins: 18 Draws: 10 Losses: 10 GD: +10 Top scorer: Tony Watt (9) Player of the Season: Kevin van Veen (7.12) (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. St. Johnstone - 58 points Wins: 15 Draws: 13 Losses: 10 GD: +7 Top scorer: Stevie May (10) Player of the Season: David Wotherspoon (7.07) (Photo by JOHANN GRODER/EXPA/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: JOHANN GRODER Photo Sales