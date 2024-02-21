They are about to find out who's next in the Europa League - with some best and worst case scenarios apparent for Rangers.
Winning their group involving Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol came with a massive bonus. They avoided a play-off round tie and with it came a seeded spot in the next round.
That means Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and West Ham all can't be met. But that doesn't mean other big names aren't lurking.
Freiburg and Lens are locked at 0-0 while AC Milan lead Rennes 3-0 after leg one. Benfica hold a slender 2-1 lead over Toulouse and Qarabag stunned their Portuguese rivals, Braga, 4-2 away from home.
Galatasaray are 3-2 up on Sparta Prague and Sporting Lisbon look in the distane against Young Boys after a 3-1 win away from home. Marseille and Shakhtar are locked at 2-2 and Roma host Feyenoord with a 1-1 draw in their pocket.
These are the 16 teams Rangers can face but it will soon be cut to eight. Going through each tie, Glasgow World picks the best and worst outcome from everyone, to find out who Rangers might fancy most in the last 16.