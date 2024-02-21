They are about to find out who's next in the Europa League - with some best and worst case scenarios apparent for Rangers.

Winning their group involving Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol came with a massive bonus. They avoided a play-off round tie and with it came a seeded spot in the next round.

That means Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and West Ham all can't be met. But that doesn't mean other big names aren't lurking.

Freiburg and Lens are locked at 0-0 while AC Milan lead Rennes 3-0 after leg one. Benfica hold a slender 2-1 lead over Toulouse and Qarabag stunned their Portuguese rivals, Braga, 4-2 away from home.

Galatasaray are 3-2 up on Sparta Prague and Sporting Lisbon look in the distane against Young Boys after a 3-1 win away from home. Marseille and Shakhtar are locked at 2-2 and Roma host Feyenoord with a 1-1 draw in their pocket.

These are the 16 teams Rangers can face but it will soon be cut to eight. Going through each tie, Glasgow World picks the best and worst outcome from everyone, to find out who Rangers might fancy most in the last 16.

1 . SC Freiburg - BEST Have won one of their last eight ahead of the play-off tie and been unconvincing this term. Eighth in Bundesliga but 15th-placed Borussia Mochengladbach only seven points behind.

2 . RC Lens - WORST Pushing for Champions League spots in Ligue 1. Already beaten Arsenal this term and unlucky not to make the top table's last 16.

3 . Qarabag - WORST Lengthy journey to Azerbaijan and a team who put Braga to the sword away from home, and haven't lost ahead of the second leg since November. Banana skin. Photo: MIGUEL RIOPA

4 . SC Braga - BEST Beat them before in this tournament and if they make it past Qarabag, have shown vulnerability at the back.