The Ibrox boss is currently a general 10/1 shot among bookmakers to take over at St James’ Park

It has been a week-long debate that has rumbled on and split opinion among former players, pundits and supporters alike – will Steven Gerrard leave Rangers to take over as Newcastle United’s next manager?

Earlier this week Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish, ex-Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas and Gerrard’s former Reds team-mate Danny Murphy all stated he was better off remaining in Glasgow.

Given his enhanced European credentials in recent years, involvement in youth development while in charge of Liverpool’s Under-23 side and realistic expectations, it is easy to see why Gerrard’s name would naturally come into the equation of the Magpies new Saudi Arabian owners.

Newcastle United's new owners Amanda Staveley and Mehdrar Ghodoussi have visitied the club's training ground today (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Glasgow World has compiled a list of opinions from previous Old Firm stars and pundits as they cast their vote on whether Gerrard will stay at Ibrox or move down south:

KRIS BOYD

Writing in his Scottish Sun column, the former Gers prolific striker and Sky Sports pundit does not believe a move to Newcastle would enhance Gerrard’s chances of landing his dream job.

He said: “With a blank chequebook in one hand and a phone connected to the biggest names in football in the other, the Newcastle gig is a dream job.

“I just don’t think it’s Steven Gerrard’s dream job. I see a man still hungry for success at Rangers. A man with aspirations of taking Gers into the Champions League.

“We all know Gerrard’s dream it to manage Liverpool. Would moving to St James’ Park enhance those chances? I would seriously question that.

“You don’t want to be the first man in that job under the new regime.”

GARY CALDWELL

Speaking on Clyde 1 Radio, the former Hoops defender who recently coached Newcastle’s Under-23 side on a short-term basis, believes Gerrard did NOT do enough distance himself from speculation surrounding the possible vacancy.

He said: “There was a lot of negativity because of the previous owner. Steve Bruce took a lot of flack in the first-team games I went to see, and really unfairly in my opinion.

“For a manager to get 1000 games in the modern day is an unbelievable achievement, but I agree that he will get sacked. It’s going to happen at some point.

“When it does, Steven Gerrard will be in the frame. I thought his comments were interesting.

“He didn’t point blank deny or refuse to be involved in that conversation. He had the chance to, he could have said ‘no way, I’m at Rangers’ and he did leave it a little bit open for me.”

JIM WHITE

The former Sky Sports News presenter and talkSPORT host has been a lifelong Gers fan knows Gerrard is content at Rangers.

He said: “I do know for a fact he is extremely happy with life at Rangers. Do Newcastle have a global support? I would suggest not, but Rangers do.

“He is now immortalised in the eyes of these Rangers supporters because he stopped Celtic winning ten-in-a-row, so there is an argument that could be run that he has done his job.

“Would it be time for a move to another club? And this isn’t any other club, this is Newcastle under new Saudi ownership.”

BARRY FERGUSON

Speaking on the Go Radio Football Show, the ex-Gers captain accepts there is a concern that Gerrard may feel he has progressed the club as far as he can

He said: “I’m sure the Rangers fans will be worried at this moment in time because he’s been here now for three seasons, you’ve seen the progression each season, no doubt about it.

“The only disappointing thing was in the Scottish Cup, getting put out in the quarter final. League Cup, again, out in the quarter final.

“That’s something he spoke about in the first day of pre-season. he said: ‘we need to retain the title but also get one of the cups if not two of them.’”

ROBBIE SAVAGE

Writing for the Daily Mirror, The 39-time capped Welsh international reckons Gerrard could be a good fit for Newcastle.

He said: “Who are they going to bring in? It will take someone of Kevin Keegan’s charisma 30 years ago to galvanise the fans.