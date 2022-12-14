Register
Win percentages of Rangers’ last 10 managers ahead of Michael Beale’s debut - gallery

A look at the win percentages of Rangers’ last 10 full-time managers as Michael Beale prepare for his managerial debut at Ibrox.

By Jamie Kemble
2 hours ago

Michael Beale is just days away from kicking off his reign as Rangers boss, but what does he have to live up to?

The former QPR boss was hired to succeed Giovanni van Bronckhorst recently, and he will make his debut on the Ibrox sideline against Hibernian on Thursday when the Scottish Premiership resumes following the World Cup break. Beale will be hoping to get off to a fast start with nine points already separating the Gers and leaders Celtic.

Rangers’ last 10 bosses have put together an average win percentage of 62.96%, but how does that break down between the nine managers?

Take a look below.

1. Walter Smith - 1991-1998

In his first spell in charge, Smith managed a win percentage of 66.52%.

2. Dick Advocaat - 1998-2001

Dick Advocaat managed a win percentage of 67.53%.

3. Alex McLeish - 2001-2006

McLeish put together a win percentage of 65.96%.

4. Paul le Guen - 2006-2007

Frenchman Paul le Guen managed a win percentage of 51.61%.

