Winger set to depart Rangers, with clubs linked with move for Ibrox youngster

A Rangers winger could soon be departing Ibrox, with several clubs linked with a move for a youngster.

20-year-old Josh McPake came through the Rangers youth system but has not been able to get much game time for the Govan giants.

He spent the second half of last season out on loan at Tranmere Rovers, after spending time at Morecambe, Harrogate Town, Greenock Morton and Dundee.

Despite success at youth level for Rangers and representing Scotland at U17, U18 and U19 levels, McPake now looks set to leave Ibrox.

Josh McPake was on loan at Tranmere Rovers last season.

Rangers have also added wingers Rabbi Matondo, from Schalke, and Tom Lawrence, on a free, making it harder for him to get first-team opportunities.

It now looks like he is set for another spell out on loan.

The Northern Echo reported this week that a decision is expected this week, with Hartlepool United among the clubs showing interest in bringing in McPake on loan.