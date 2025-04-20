Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of the latest Scottish Cup fallout and transfer news for Celtic and Rangers.

The Scottish Cup finalists have been confirmed following Celtic’s statement win over St Johnstone on Sunday. The Hoops will go on to defend their crown in the grand final against Aberdeen, who had matched Celtic’s speed in the Scottish Premiership game-for-game at the start of the season.

As we gear up for the final, we’ve taken a look at the latest fall out from the semi-final results, as well as some transfer news.

Wolves could bank profit on Rangers flop

After a less than desirable loan period with Rangers, Fábio Silva returned to parent club Wolves last summer before being sent out on another loan right away to Las Palmas.

Despite struggling to find regular form at Ibrox, Silva is enjoying his football in Spain and has ten goals and three assists in 24 appearances so far this season. With his contract at Wolves set to expire in 2026, the Premier League club are now looking at their options to sell up, and they aren’t short of clubs showing interest.

Eintracht Frankfurt are in the running but according to Florian Plettenberg, others are in the frame as well.

“It’s not just Eintracht Frankfurt who are interested in Fábio Silva – VfL Wolfsburg are also following him closely,” he wrote on X. “SGE Initial talks have already taken place. The Portuguese striker has also received enquiries from clubs in England and Spain.

“Valuation: around €20m. The 22-y/o is currently on loan at Las Palmas and under contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers until 2026.”

Aberdeen chairman makes Celtic cup final statement

Celtic will face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final after seeing off St Johnstone to make it to the last two. With every intention of defending their title, the Hoops will put up quite the fight against Aberdeen, who edged out Hearts in their own semi-final.

However, despite coming up against the reigning champions and Glasgow powerhouses that are Celtic, Dons chairman Dave Cormack is looking ahead to the dream of lifting the trophy that has evaded the club for 35 years.

Speaking after Aberdeen’s win over the Jambos, Cormack said: “Off the field, as a club, we've increased our attendances by 35 percent. It's exceptionally hard. We've doubled our income on the commercial side.

"And the fans are really enjoying the football that Jimmy and the team are trying to play. And that's the most important thing for me, is trying to put a smile on the city's face and the supporters' faces worldwide through the club and the trust we've got.”

Cormack is also confident that Aberdeen would fill a half-share Hampden Park final allocation for the highly-anticipated Scottish Cup final.

“Yes, 100 percent,” he said on filling a 25,000 allocation. “Listen, if today's game was played at Peterhead, it would have been the opposite. We'd have had 25,000 fans.”