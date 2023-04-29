Your latest Rangers starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true
Michael Beale is determined to bolster his squad in all areas of the pitch during the close season.
Rangers boss Michael Beale is ready to lead a busy summer of transfers incomings and outgoings at Ibrox as he prepares for his first full season in charge.
The Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and a huge change is on the horizon at the club with Beale ready to put his own stamp of the Gers recruitment drive in the absence of a Sporting Director.
January signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin have settled in quickly to life in Glasgow and Beale has stated his desire to add at least FIVE new additions to his squad during the close season. The 42-year-old will want his group of players in top condition by the time they begin the Champions League qualifiers.
A number of big names could be set to head through the exit door with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent among a list of eight players out of contract. Rumours of potential new signings has already started with Rangers being linked with up to four players over the past seven days.
Here, we take a look at how Rangers could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...