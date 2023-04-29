Michael Beale is determined to bolster his squad in all areas of the pitch during the close season.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is ready to lead a busy summer of transfers incomings and outgoings at Ibrox as he prepares for his first full season in charge.

The Englishman replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and a huge change is on the horizon at the club with Beale ready to put his own stamp of the Gers recruitment drive in the absence of a Sporting Director.

January signings Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin have settled in quickly to life in Glasgow and Beale has stated his desire to add at least FIVE new additions to his squad during the close season. The 42-year-old will want his group of players in top condition by the time they begin the Champions League qualifiers.

A number of big names could be set to head through the exit door with Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent among a list of eight players out of contract. Rumours of potential new signings has already started with Rangers being linked with up to four players over the past seven days.

Here, we take a look at how Rangers could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

2 . Jack Butland - GK An experienced stopper who fits the profile of what Beale is looking for. Was highly-rated as a youngster and had a successful spell at Stoke City but has never quite managed to string a number of top class performances together over a sustained period of time. At the age of 30, getting him on a free transfer would be a smart signing.

3 . James Tavernier - RB The skipper will enter his NINTH season with the club as continues to lead by example. A vocal leader on and off the pitch, the Gers stalwart still has plenty of miles left in the tank at the age of 31.

4 . Connor Goldson - RCB A mainstay in the current team and that theme is expected to continue into the new campaign as the Gers vice-captain is one of the first names on the team sheet. A commanding presence at the back and a major threat in both boxes.