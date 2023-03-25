A summer of change is expected on the squad front at Ibrox with Michael Beale targeting a minimum of FIVE new signings.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is hard at work with sporting director Ross Wilson to idenfity potential signing targets ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Englishman has drawn up a wish list of players which has been passed on to the club’s scouting department as they begin to lay the foundations ahead of an extensive squad overhaul this summer.

With eight first-team stars nearing the end of their contracts, Beale and his coaching staff have some difficult decisions to make as they bid to move the club forward by bringing the overall age of the team he inherited from Giovanni van Bronckhorst down.

It’s widely anticipated that the likes of goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-back Filip Helander and striker Alfredo Morelos could be moved on, while Beale has already expressed his desire to keep hold of Ryan Jack and Ryan Kent.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Rangers could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

Freddie Woodman - GK Rangers would need to stump up big money to lure the Preston North End stopper to Govan, but it's not beyond the realms of possibility given the club's current goalkeeping dilemma. With veteran Allan McGregor likely to retire, finding a new No.1 is a matter of priority.

James Tavernier - RB The skipper will enter his NINTH season with the club as continues to lead by example. A vocal leader on and off the pitch, the Gers stalwart still has plenty of miles left in the tank at the age of 31.

Connor Goldson - RCB A mainstay in the current team and that theme is expected to continue into the new campaign as the Gers vice-captain is one of the first names on the team sheet. A commanding presence at the back and a major threat in both boxes.