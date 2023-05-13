A summer of change is expected on the squad front at Ibrox.

Michael Beale faces what he describes as being one of the biggest rebuilds in Rangers history this summer after a disappointing season without a trophy.

The Englishman has drawn up a lengthy wish list of players which has been passed on to the club’s scouting department as they begin to lay the foundations ahead of next season. A number of potential new recruits have been linked with the club in recent weeks.

Beale confirmed he is using every spare minute in his hectic schedule to meet targets face-to-face, whether that be in the UK or abroad as the 2022/23 season draws to a close.

He admitted: “I’ve said all along there will be a 25 per cent turnover naturally. Then if we decide to sell one or two, we’ll replace like for like in terms of position.”

It’s widely anticipated that the likes of goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-back Filip Helander, winger Ryan Kent and strike duo Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak will be moved on.

With that in mind, we take a look at how Rangers could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign:

1 . Michael Beale has already laid the foundation for his Rangers squad overhaul this summer Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

2 . Jack Butland - GK An experienced stopper who fits the profile of what Beale is looking for. Was highly-rated as a youngster and had a successful spell at Stoke City but has never quite managed to string a number of top class performances together over a sustained period of time. At the age of 30, getting him on a free transfer would be a smart signing.

3 . Dujon Sterling - RB The versatile right-sided defender has reportedly agreed a deal ‘in principle’ to sign for Rangers after an impressive season on loan at Stoke. With captain James Tavernier turning 31, Sterling could be viewed as his ideal long-term replacement.

4 . Connor Goldson - RCB A mainstay in the current team and that theme is expected to continue into the new campaign as the Gers vice-captain is one of the first names on the team sheet. A commanding presence at the back and a major threat in both boxes.