Your Rangers starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true
A summer of change is expected on the squad front at Ibrox.
Michael Beale faces what he describes as being one of the biggest rebuilds in Rangers history this summer after a disappointing season without a trophy.
The Englishman has drawn up a lengthy wish list of players which has been passed on to the club’s scouting department as they begin to lay the foundations ahead of next season. A number of potential new recruits have been linked with the club in recent weeks.
Beale confirmed he is using every spare minute in his hectic schedule to meet targets face-to-face, whether that be in the UK or abroad as the 2022/23 season draws to a close.
He admitted: “I’ve said all along there will be a 25 per cent turnover naturally. Then if we decide to sell one or two, we’ll replace like for like in terms of position.”
It’s widely anticipated that the likes of goalkeeper Allan McGregor, centre-back Filip Helander, winger Ryan Kent and strike duo Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak will be moved on.
With that in mind, we take a look at how Rangers could line-up ahead of the 2023/24 campaign: