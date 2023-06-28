Your Rangers starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true including Brighton loanee
How Michael Beale’s side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the latest transfer gossip.
The summer transfer window officially opened on June 14 - but Rangers have already been busy securing FOUR new signings in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers.
Michael Beale is reshaping his squad with a view to challenging Celtic’s domestic dominance in 2023/24 and have had a promising head start on their Glasgow rivals so far during the off-season due to their rivals search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor. There are still several other interesting names being linked with a move to Ibrox and some deals could be finalised over the coming weeks.
Here is how we think Rangers starting XI may look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true: