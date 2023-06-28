Register
Your Rangers starting XI gallery to begin next season - if transfer rumours are true including Brighton loanee

How Michael Beale’s side could line up on the opening day of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season based on the latest transfer gossip.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 28th Jun 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:17 BST

The summer transfer window officially opened on June 14 - but Rangers have already been busy securing FOUR new signings in the shape of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, Jack Butland and Sam Lammers.

Michael Beale is reshaping his squad with a view to challenging Celtic’s domestic dominance in 2023/24 and have had a promising head start on their Glasgow rivals so far during the off-season due to their rivals search for Ange Postecoglou’s successor. There are still several other interesting names being linked with a move to Ibrox and some deals could be finalised over the coming weeks.

Here is how we think Rangers starting XI may look on the first day of next season IF some of the most prominent transfer rumours at the moment are true:

Michael Beale is undergoing a major squad overhaul this summer.

Rangers confirmed the vastly experienced ex-England international would join the club from Crystal Palace this summer and he is expected to slot straight in to the starting XI as the club’s new number one. Tipped for stardom as a youngster and spent last season on loan at Manchester United as understudy to David de Gea.

The versatile and powerful right-sided defender became the club’s second signing of the window after an impressive season on loan at Stoke City. With captain James Tavernier turning 31, Sterling could be viewed as his ideal long-term replacement.

A mainstay in the current team as he enters his sixth season at Ibrox. The Gers vice-captain is one of the first names on the team sheet. A commanding presence at the back and a major threat in both boxes. Michael Beale will be hoping that new arrival Panzo can form a reliable partnership at the back with the current defensive stalwart.

