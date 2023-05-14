Drank in the Bristol Bar, sang Tina Turner’s ‘Simply The Best’ and walked along Edmiston Drive are just some of the traditions for Rangers fans.

Ibrox Stadium holds a special place in the heart of every Rangers supporter. It is the spiritual home to the most successful club in Scottish football, having won a record 55 league titles.

The 51,000 seater venue is where thousands of fans come together every second weekend to share one common bond: a love for their football team. As a result of this, there are certain preferences and experiences which define Rangers fans and make them unique when compared with other fanbases in Scottish football.

In this list we look through 10 of those quirky rituals. If there are any that we missed out then please let us know...

1 . Sang Tina Turner’s famous tune “Simply The Best” First adoped by Rangers fans in the early 1990s, the iconic song has become a club anthem and one that the Gers have been closely associated with. It is a source of pride and joy for the fans and a powerful symbol of the team’s success.

2 . Checked out personalised bricks/slabs around the stadium Ibrox Forever is a special walkway of personalised engraved granite stones set in the ground around the perimeter of the stadium. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a brick or a slab in memory of a loved one. (Image: Rangers Youth DC)

3 . Visited the John Greig statue & Ibrox disaster memorial Located outside the Main Stand at Ibrox, the bronze sculpture is a tribute to former captain Greig’s contribution to Rangers. A memorial statue also commemorates those who lost their lives in the 1971 Ibrox Stadium disaster. Fans often pause for a moment of reflection.

4 . Drank in the Bristol Bar or Louden Tavern One of the most popular boozers and is Glasgow’s number one Rangers themed bar. The venue was adorned with the Union flag and temporarily re-named The Queen Elizabeth Arms last year. It features memorabilia dating back 150 years.