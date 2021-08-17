Red card at Gala Fairydean Rovers killed us says Caledonian Braves boss Ricky Waddell

Braves boss Ricky Waddell (Pic by Alastair Ross)

Trailing to an earlier opener, Braves levelled within 10 minutes when ex-Motherwell youngster Cole Starrs netted at the second attempt after taking a Zac Butterworth pass.

Lewis McLear then wasted a great chance for the visitors when he shot wide.

Gala then struck to go 2-1 before it was disaster for Braves on the stroke of half-time when a goalbound Gala shot was blocked by Jamie Walker on the line and the Braves player was red carded.

The penalty was converted and the hosts added two more second half goals.

Waddell told Braves TV: “I thought we were competing well. I thought we were the better side (before the red card).

"Their management were saying: ‘You battered us the first half’.

"Obviously we let them back in.

"We need to defend better. You are not going to win a game if you defend the way we did today.

"I can’t complain about the result really. They had chances, they were better on the attacking side in terms of one v ones getting good quality balls into the box for us to go and defend and we didn’t do it well enough.”

Braves, 12th in the table with seven points from seven matches, were visiting Edinburgh University in the league after we went to press on Tuesday.