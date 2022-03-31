The draw for the most prestigious competition in international football takes place on Friday - we look ahead to it and a memorable one in Scottish football.

The draw for the 2022 World Cup takes place on Friday ahead of the competition taking place in Qatar.

This will be the last of its kind due to FIFA changing the format of the competition from 32 teams to 48 back in January 2017.

The competition will take place between 21 November to 18 December 2022 and will be the first to be held in an Arab country.

So far 29 countries have qualified for the tournament later this year, with Scotland still waiting to seal their fate.

Steve Clarke’s team will face Ukraine in June at Hampden Park, with the winner then facing Wales for a place in Qatar.

Jack Hendry (second left) celebrates with his team-mates after opening the scoring for Scotland in the 2-2 draw against Austria. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

However, as memorable as Friday’s draw will be, it arguably won’t top the Scottish Cup draw in 2017, where a drunk Sir Rod Stewart stole the show.

The 77-year-old, who is a renowned Celtic fan, was seen looping his hand into the pot before shouting the number of the ball into the camera. He even drew his beloved Hoops a home tie with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Speaking to talkSPORT , Stewart admitted his actions could’ve been due to the rum and coke he enjoyed before the draw.

“Pre-draw, well, I like to go and have a drink,” he admitted. “So, I think, on this particular occasion, I may have just had too much to drink.

“Although I don’t really look drunk – I didn’t fall over or anything – but, to be honest, I did get stuck into a few Bacardi and Cokes!”

The singer believes no draw will ever top what he and Alan Stubbs did on that day.

“Is this a new thing? Whether it was I don’t know – I just went, ‘Eeee! [mimes elaborately putting hand into pot]’.

Rod Stewart during the Scottish Cup draw in 2017.