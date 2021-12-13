Renfrew 0-1 Lanark United: Lanark co boss Simon Eeles delighted after club's first win in five months

Simon Eeles (right) and Andy Soutar got their first win as Lanark United co bosses at Renfrew

Lanark – whose last success had come in a 2-1 home league win over Larkhall Thistle way back on July 17 – prevailed 1-0 at Renfrew thanks to Jordan Fraser’s late goal in a first round The Kilmarnock Pie West of Scotland League Cup clash.

"I was over the moon to win,” said Eeles, who along with fellow co boss Andy Soutar replaced Colin Slater in the hotseat last month. “Delighted for the boys.

"It was a very good game, very tight with chances for both sides.

"We defended really well throughout. I was delighted with that more than anything.

"There’s only been one league win this season, so it’s long overdue.

"The boys have been working really hard since we came in. We told them we were going to get a good result soon.

"We’ve been training them a bit harder so the boys are lasting in games better. I felt when we came in, in the first couple of games we were losing the games in the last 20 minutes.

"But it was roles reversed on Saturday, we scored in the last 10 minutes and saw the game out; that’s just down to hard work."

United’s win came despite them controversially having a goal disallowed for offside in the first half – Deryn Lang clearly cut the ball back for Jack Hamilton to score – and Gary Campbell later having an 80th minute penalty saved after a foul in the box.

"I think out of everyone in the ground the referee was the only one who thought it was an offside,” Eeles said. “It was a strange one.

"Fortunately about a minute after the penalty was missed, we scored then managed to hang on at the end.

"When we missed the penalty I was thinking it wasn’t our day, our luck’s not in, but it was a really good response. The boys kept going.”

It was a fine result for United against a team currently sixth in the league above them.

Lanark will bid to make it two wins in a row at home to second placed Neilston in Conference C this Saturday with kick-off at 1.30pm.

"Neilston are a really good side,” Eeles said. “I know Chris Cameron (Neilston boss) well.